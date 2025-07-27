Winter Park police arrest a man after a standoff in neighborhood

WINTER PARK, Fla. — The Winter Park Police Department arrested a man after he allegedly threatened a neighbor with an ax.

WPPD responded to a dispute between neighbors in the 200 block of Tyree Lane around 4:55 p.m.

That’s when they found 42-year-old Anthony Jonathon Walker, where officers attempted to contact Walker who retreated into his residence.

After an extended period of communication attempts, Walker was taken into custody without further incident. No injuries were reported.

Walker was charged with was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, arson, criminal mischief, trespassing and resisting without violence.

