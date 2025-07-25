Winter Park police highlight HART unit’s role in helping homeless individuals

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Winter Park police launched a new unit to help connect people experiencing homelessness with non-profits and other resources for getting back on their feet.

Last year, the department tested the unit as a pilot program, and its potential led to its official launch in 2025. Named the Homeless Advocacy Response Team (HART), it consists of two officers dedicated solely to engaging with people experiencing homelessness.

As of this week, HART has assisted 121 individuals.

Senior officers, Kyle Liquori, and Rick Thomas switch their patrol cars for a pickup to search for people living outdoors. “We have time throughout the day to check on people, to get out and walk these encampments,” said Officer Liquori.

The officers spend four days patrolling with this special unit, making sure people they see on the street know how to access resources like food, water, and clothes, and they even go a step further. “A lot of these people have been shut down; doors slammed in their faces. They feel a sense of helplessness,” said Officer Thomas.

They hand out brochures describing the services they can assist with. The officers will even drive them there, helping them get IDs and other resources to get them back on their feet. “They may get there and get scared or be insecure and just leave, so we want to make sure they’re getting the resources they need, so we do a proper hand-off there,” said Officer Liquori.

The Homeless Services Network of Central Florida reported that homelessness increased in Orange County according to its annual point-in-time count. The count identified nearly 3,000 individuals sleeping in their cars, on the streets, or in shelters. A new law bans public sleeping or camping. HART aims to use the unit to help people succeed instead of making arrests for violating the new law.

“It’s kind of rewarding, knowing someone we’re helping, we’re not seeing them any longer because they’re accepting our services and getting into programs,” said Officer Thomas.

