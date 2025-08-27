Winter Springs launches sediment removal project to restore creeks and prevent flooding

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — This week, the City of Winter Springs began the NRCS Waterway Sediment Removal Project, starting with sediment removal at Howell Creek.

Over the next few weeks, the project will extend to Bear, Gee, Little Howell, and Sheoah creeks, emphasizing bridge crossings and culverts.

The main objective of this initiative is to bring the waterways back to their natural depth and width, crucial for ensuring proper water flow and avoiding potential flooding during heavy rains.

The sediment removal project is essential for the city because it helps prevent blockages in waterways that could cause flooding, particularly during heavy rainfall.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group