Winter Springs parks workers honored after saving dogs, aiding firefighters in house fire

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Six parks and recreation employees in Winter Springs are being praised as heroes for their quick response that saved two dogs and supported firefighters during a house fire last month.

Employees at Winter Springs Parks and Recreation noticed a house fire and quickly responded by opening a back porch door to rescue two dogs.

They also made the initial 9-1-1 call to report the fire and opened gates to give fire trucks easy access to the property.

“You allowed our crews to get water on fire quicker, surface faster, slow that fire down as much as possible and save as much of the house we possibly could,” said Chief Matt Kinley of the Seminole County Fire Department.

This morning, the Seminole County Fire Department honored employee efforts by presenting them with the ‘Community Hero Award’.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group