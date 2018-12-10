Witness: 'Little kids were getting trampled' at Air Jordan shoe release in Miami

MIAMI - Chaos erupted Saturday outside a South Florida nightclub during a high-end Nike sneaker release, CNN reported.
Related Headlines
Miami-based shoe store Sole Fly used E11even nightclub as the location to launch its limited-edition retro Air Jordan shoes.
Crowds became rowdy as they waited in line outside the nightclub.
"Everybody in the back was pushing everybody in the front," witness Noam Prosper said. “The little kids in the front, they were getting trampled.”
Watch: Video at the scene of chaos
Police deemed the event unsafe after one of their officers got hurt trying to keep the group under control, CNN said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man accused of double homicide denied bail, screams in court
- NASA scientist: Aliens may have already visited Earth
- Rat found inside vending machine at Florida high school
- 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' writer's daughter: Song isn't about rape
- 911 calls reveal panic when alligator attacks 85-year-old man
“One of our officers did suffer some discomforting pain near the chest area and he has been checked out, and he is expected to be OK," Officer Kiara Delva with the Miami Police Department said.
Sole Fly released this statement: "As safety is our number one priority, we've had to cancel our release today. We will reschedule our launch for a future date. Thank you."
Customers said they hope the next event will be safer.
"I hope that they learn from this year and change it up next year because this is… it's wrong," Prosper said.
This isn’t the first time a Nike sneaker launch has gone badly. In 2012, the release of a $220, limited edition Nike Foamposite Galaxy shoe led to a near-riot at the Florida Mall in Orlando.
Read: 2012 sneaker riot article
Watch: 2012 raw video of sneaker riot
Photos: Images from 2012 sneaker riot at Florida Mall
We can't thank everyone enough for the support!— Sole Fly (@SOLEFLY) December 8, 2018
Due to safety concerns the police have deemed it unsafe to release at one of our planned locations.
We are diligently working on alternate plans to make this release possible.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}