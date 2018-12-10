  • Witness: 'Little kids were getting trampled' at Air Jordan shoe release in Miami

    MIAMI - Chaos erupted Saturday outside a South Florida nightclub during a high-end Nike sneaker release, CNN reported.

     

    Miami-based shoe store Sole Fly used E11even nightclub as the location to launch its limited-edition retro Air Jordan shoes.

     

    Crowds became rowdy as they waited in line outside the nightclub.

     

    "Everybody in the back was pushing everybody in the front," witness Noam Prosper said. “The little kids in the front, they were getting trampled.”

     

    Police deemed the event unsafe after one of their officers got hurt trying to keep the group under control, CNN said.

    “One of our officers did suffer some discomforting pain near the chest area and he has been checked out, and he is expected to be OK," Officer Kiara Delva with the Miami Police Department said.

     

    Sole Fly released this statement: "As safety is our number one priority, we've had to cancel our release today. We will reschedule our launch for a future date. Thank you."

     

    Customers said they hope the next event will be safer.

     

    "I hope that they learn from this year and change it up next year because this is… it's wrong," Prosper said.

    This isn’t the first time a Nike sneaker launch has gone badly. In 2012, the release of a $220, limited edition Nike Foamposite Galaxy shoe led to a near-riot at the Florida Mall in Orlando.

