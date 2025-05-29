Woman accused in deadly ambush of Lake County deputies expected in court

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of playing a role in a deadly ambush on law enforcement is expected to be in court on Thursday.

Julie Sulpizio was arrested last August after a shootout inside a home that left Lake County Deputy Bradley Link dead and two other deputies hurt.

Court records show Sulpizio could appear in front of a judge around 10 a.m. for a competency hearing.

Investigators said Sulpizio, and other members of her family, participated in the deadly attack at the home near Eustis.

Deputies said Sulpizio’s husband and two daughters took their own lives after the attack.

Investigators said Sulpizio and her family formed their own religious and anti-government cult, and the home was full of guns and propaganda.

Sulpizio was deemed incompetent to stand trial in February and was admitted to a mental health facility.

However, in April, the Florida Department of Corrections deemed her competent to proceed and return to court.

