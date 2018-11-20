Woman accused of leaving child in hot day care van to stand trial

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The woman accused of manslaughter for the death of a 3-year-old left in a hot day care van in 2017 will stand trial.
Deborah St. Charles underwent two psychiatric or psychological evaluations to see if she was competent to stand trial, according to court records.
Investigators said Saint Charles left 3-year-old Myles Hill in a day care van for nearly 12 hours because she never checked to make sure all the children were out of the van.
Police said the van reached temperatures exceeding 100 degrees.
During a hearing in September, her legal team argued she was not competent to stand trial due to mental illness, but during a hearing Tuesday, the judge agreed with the state.
A trial date was set for March.
Myles' grandmother, Branda Watts, said she learned the trial would go forward Tuesday afternoon and prays that the outcome will "be what it's supposed to be."
