Woman arrested after firing gun and holding daughter captive at motel, police say

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — A woman was arrested Tuesday morning after she allegedly fired a gun from a West Melbourne motel room and held her daughter captive during a police standoff.

The suspect, identified as Rene Florence, was taken into custody following the incident at America’s Best Value Inn on West New Haven Avenue.

The incident started around 9:30 a.m. on March 17, 2026, when officers arrived after reports of gunfire from a motel room. Investigators found that Florence was inside with her juvenile daughter and had fired a gun twice through the room’s windows, breaking the glass.

The West Melbourne Police SWAT Team and Brevard County Sheriff’s Crisis Negotiation Team responded. Barricades inside the motel room door hindered officers’ view, but the police reported that although the juvenile was present when Florence fired the gun, the weapon was never pointed at the child.

Florence did not permit her daughter to leave the room during the standoff and held her back physically at different times. Officers ultimately entered the room after seeing Florence hitting the juvenile. To stop potential harm and arrest Florence, police used less-lethal weapons to neutralize her.

Following the arrest, officers searched and found a white powdery substance on Florence. The substance was field tested and came back positive for methamphetamine. Investigators believe Florence was in a mental health crisis that may have been worsened by drug use.

The juvenile was safely taken from the motel and is now receiving proper care. Florence was taken to the Brevard County Jail after the incident.

Florence is being held without bond. She faces multiple charges, including false imprisonment, child abuse, domestic violence battery, discharging a firearm in public, and possession of methamphetamine.

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