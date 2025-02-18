Woman involved in a shooting incident from December has recently appeared in court

ORLANDO, Fla. — What began as a road disturbance in early December last year quickly escalated into a shooting incident when a woman fired fatal shots; she has appeared in court on Tuesday.

Tina Allgeo, 47, was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The shooting happened at 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 2, 2024, on East Colonial Drive and Primrose Drive.

Court documents state that Allgeo and Mikhail Tsvetkov first encountered each other in front of the Olive Garden at 3111 West Colonial Drive.

When both drivers stopped in traffic, Allgeo exited her car and confronted Tsvetkov about how close he was driving to her.

According to court documents, Allgeo exited the car a second time, holding her phone to call the police after Tsvetkov bumped into her car.

Documents said Allgeo re-enters her car, follows Tsvetkov to get his tag number, and accidentally hits his car.

The court document said Tsvetkov then got out of his car, approached Allgeo, opened the car door, and “struck” Allgeo.

Officials said Allgeo shot Tsvetkov because she feared for her life.

