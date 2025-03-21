Woman rescued by firefighters in New Smyrna Beach brush fire

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Fire and Rescue rescued a nearly 90-year-old woman as a massive brush fire got close to her home.

The 336-acre fire has been burning for hours near State Road 44 and South Samsula Drive. At one point, it threatened up to 15 homes in the neighborhood.

Volusia County Fire and Rescue and a neighbor went to rescue Isabel Bond, who will turn 90 in December. She said she saw smoke earlier in the day but didn’t realize how close the fire was.

“I was amazed to see it that close. I had seen smoke earlier and didn’t know it was going to, I thought it might come this way, I didn’t know for sure when I saw it driving out, it was heading toward my house,” said Bond.

Bond said that if it was not for firefighters and her neighbor, she may have been stuck in a much scarier situation.

“They got me out, they saved me,” said Bond.

Firefighters battled the fire from the ground and the sky. Agencies like Edgewater, New Smyrna Beach, Volusia County Fire & Rescue, The Florida Division of Forestry, and the Flagler Fire Flight all worked to put out the flames. Neighbors were even on their roofs trying to spray water to keep the fire from their properties.

“Neighbors working together to try and help keep a catastrophe from happening,” said Lynda Alder.

