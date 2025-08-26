Woman wanted in Vermont arrested in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman wanted in Vermont for assault and robbery charges has been arrested in Flagler County.

Taylor Crowningshield, identified by Flagler County investigators, was a suspect in thefts at local smoke shops before authorities discovered her outstanding charges in Vermont.

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said deputies tracked Crowningshield to a smoke shop, where she attempted to evade capture twice, as shown on their body camera footage.

Deputies said she was eventually arrested at her home in Palm Coast.

