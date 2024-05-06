Woman who died before sentencing for deadly DUI crash will remain guilty, judge rules

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman who ran over a Seminole County family while under the influence will remain guilty in the official records, even though she died before she could be sentenced.

Shona Wallace’s legal team said they don’t plan on appealing even as they tried again Monday to get the judge to change course.

Wallace is known for killing 17-month-old Adalyn Zisa in 2019 and permanently disabling her father.

Many expected the judge to throw the case out after Wallace died shortly after being found guilty.

However, the judge used a technicality to keep the case on the books last month amid pleading by the victim’s family.

Wallace’s legal team made a series of challenges to the decision in court Monday morning.

Each of them were shot down by the judge over the course of 10 minutes.

Wallace’s team has 30 days to appeal if they ultimately choose to do so.

Adalyn’s mother still wants to meet with the governor or lawmakers to discuss how the justice system has failed her family.

She says her husband’s care left her with lifelong medical bills and the insurance money has run out.

