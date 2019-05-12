UPDATE: Missing woman with special needs found safe in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A woman with special needs who went missing in Daytona Beach on Sunday afternoon was found safe, according to police.
Daytona Beach police said Michelle Ricks, 34, was last seen around 12:30 p.m. near the 200 block of Bill France Boulevard.
Ricks is deaf, mute and has the mental capacity of a 5-year-old, police said.
Officers said just before 4 p.m. that Risks was recovered safely and thank searchers for their help.
She's been found safe. Thanks for your help. https://t.co/JIWGcu6n8E— Daytona Beach Police (@DBCops1) May 12, 2019
