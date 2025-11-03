Women fighting led to Titusville police car crash that injured 2 officers

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A confrontation outside several Titusville businesses sent two police officers to the hospital and landed 40-year-old Laquita Jordan behind bars.

Witnesses say the fight - reportedly over a man - escalated when Jordan pulled a handgun and struck another woman with it.

As officers responded to multiple 911 calls, one patrol car attempting a U-turn collided with another responding unit.

Both officers are expected to recover. One was airlifted to Holmes Regional Medical Center for observation, while the other sustained minor injuries.

Police say Jordan now faces charges of aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group