Worker Shortage Amid Central Florida’s Construction Boom Raising Concerns About Building the Future

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida’s rapid growth is fueling a surge in construction projects across the region, from new apartment complexes and subdivisions to expanding roadways and infrastructure.

Industry leaders warn there may not be enough skilled workers to keep pace with the demand.

New census estimates show the Orlando region added nearly 38,000 new residents in just one year, making it one of the fastest-growing large metro areas in the country.

That translates to roughly 725 new residents moving into the region every week, according to the Orlando Economic Partnership.

As cranes tower over construction sites and new developments continue to spread across Osceola County and beyond, leaders in the construction industry say the workforce pipeline is struggling to keep up.

“If you live here, you can see how fast developments are being built,” said Marcos Vilar, executive director of the Alianza Center.

Industry organizations, including the Associated General Contractors of America, say the labor shortage is being driven by several factors, including an aging workforce, fewer young people entering skilled trades, and immigration enforcement affecting construction labor.

“With the situation with immigration, a lot of people have left the state, and there are a lot of construction workers who were working, and now they’ve gone somewhere else,” Vilar said.

Victoria Tomas, with Florida International University’s Construction Trades Program, said the shortage is worrying.

“I spent 25 years in HR safety in the construction world, and I have never seen anything like this,” Tomas said.

Experts warn the labor shortage could have ripple effects for consumers across Central Florida.

Industry outlook reports suggest that a lack of workers can contribute to higher housing prices, project delays, and rising construction costs.

Local leaders in Kissimmee say it is still too early to determine whether projects are already being delayed, but developers are warning them of potential impacts.

In response, a new partnership between Florida International University and the Alianza Center is working to train the next generation of construction workers in Osceola County.

The program offers bilingual weekend instruction in high-demand trades, including plumbing, electrical work, and HVAC, and some students can earn certifications in about 6 months.

The initiative is also designed to help people with prior construction experience from other countries transition into the Central Florida workforce.

“If you missed your high school diploma and you’re struggling to find good employment, in six months, you’ll get a certification in plumbing, electricity, whatever area you choose,” Vilar said.

For students like Kevin Figueroa, the program represents both opportunity and stability.

“I’m reaching out for a certificate because I want to get a second job, a backup job, so I can start my own business part-time, and we’ll never know if that converts into a full-time job,” Figueroa said.

The FIU Trades Program in Central Florida currently has a waitlist, but is still accepting applications.

Link to apply

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