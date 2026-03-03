Wounded Warrior Project, Orlando Magic host wheelchair basketball for veterans

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Wounded Warrior Project partnered with the Orlando Magic to host a wheelchair basketball event for more than a dozen wounded veterans.

The game, held on the Magic’s home court, utilized adaptive sports to help veterans stay active despite injuries that might limit traditional basketball play.

The event was designed to address social isolation among the veteran community. According to survey data from the Wounded Warrior Project, 79% of the veterans the organization serves—nearly four in five—report feeling isolated either sometimes or often.

During the event, every veteran competed in a wheelchair regardless of whether their specific injuries required the equipment for daily mobility. Organizers utilized this approach to level the playing field and ensure all participants played from the same seated position.

The veterans bonded over the physical demands and mechanics of the adaptive sport. Participants navigated the challenges of shooting baskets from a seated position while simultaneously propelling and turning the specialized sports chairs.

The partnership with the Orlando Magic served as an incentive for veterans to leave their homes and engage with their peers.

