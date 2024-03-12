Wrong-way driver killed in crash on Interstate 4 off-ramp

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A wrong-way driver died Tuesday morning after crashing head-on into another driver on Interstate-4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on the Westbound Exit Ramp to Sand Lake Road.

According to FHP, a trooper was stopped for assistance with construction detail in the area and was watching as a 2016 Nissan Sentra made a right turn, traveling east from Sand Lake Road onto the westbound exit ramp.

The trooper turned on their lights and sirens and started to follow the driver in an attempt to stop the car, but it collided head-on with a 2011 Jeep Wrangler that was traveling Westbound on the off-ramp towards Sand Lake Road.

The wrong-way driver, identified only as a 21-year-old man from Orlando, died at the crash scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according a report from FHP.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Florida Department of Transportation opened up a new “Diverging Diamond” traffic pattern in the area on Friday. The design was meant to no only reduce congestion but also improve safety.

FDOT officials say they’re monitoring the intersection to help drivers get familiar with the new pattern, as some say it’s confusing.

“Every day someone is risking their life,” local driver Farrah Navarro said of driving on Interstate 4. “I’m scared to go on I-4. Talking about it, I get goosebumps.”

FDOT officials say they’re currently expanding their wrong-way driving prevention technology, adding more message boards, lighted arrows and wrong-way signs on Interstates 4 and 95.

According to FHP, drivers who see an alert for a wrong-way driver should slow down and move to the right. If the driver is coming directly towards you, pull off the road, if possible, and call 911.

If a driver finds themselves going the wrong way, troopers advise them to quickly turn around as soon as it’s safe to do so.

