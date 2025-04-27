Xavier Williams laid to rest in hometown of Connecticut

TAVARES, Fla. — Saturday, the family of 10-year-old Xavier Williams laid him to rest in his home state of Connecticut.

The service was at the Lodge Community Chapel. Family and those close to Xavier wore blue, Xavier’s favorite and a pin with his face on it.

The family shared stories, laughter, and tears as they spoke about a child filled with kindness, faith, and dreams far bigger than his years.

Nadeem Romain, who delivered a heartfelt eulogy, spoke of Xavier’s favorite Bible verse: Psalm 23:6 — “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”

Romain shared how Xavier had once started a Bible group chat with his family, wanting them all to stay connected through faith.

Beyond his love for scripture, Romain said Xavier adored animals and spending time at the beach. Romain said he often spoke excitedly about wanting to become a police officer when he grew up.

Saturday’s homegoing ceremony was a powerful reminder of the impact one little boy could have in just ten short years.

Xavier moved to Tavares in 2022 with his mother, Kimberley Mills, who is now in Lake County Jail with her boyfriend, Andre Walker.

The two were arrested in February after investigators said the pair savagely abused and neglected the 10-year-old.

Abuse, including dropping a 10-pound weight on his abdomen. “While he was having weights dropped on his stomach---he was duct-tapped to a ladder,” a detective said on the stand.

Xavier died while in the hospital after fighting for his life for weeks.

Xavier was laid to rest at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield, a month after hundreds gathered at Wooten Park in downtown Tavares with a determination to honor his memory by fighting for children like him, who deserve protection, love, and a future.

“Rest in Peace, Star Boy,” Romain said, voice trembling.

Mills and Walker face several charges, including first-degree murder, aggravated child neglect, Aggravated child abuse, and tampering with evidence. Both are due in court in early May.

