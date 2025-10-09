ZooTampa hatches two Komodo dragons

TAMPA, Fla. — ZooTampa at Lowry Park has successfully hatched two Komodo dragons, marking only the second time in the zoo’s history that the endangered species has bred successfully.

The hatchlings, a male and a female, were born to 15-year-old Aanjay and 14-year-old Titus on Sept. 7, after a nine-month incubation period. This breeding success is part of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan, aimed at sustaining animal populations.

“This is another important achievement for the entire zoo and a significant milestone for the animal care team,” said Dan Costell, Curator of Herpetology at ZooTampa.

Chris Massaro, Senior VP, Chief Zoological Officer at ZooTampa, stated, “We are proud to continue our contributions to the Komodo Dragon population with the two newest hatchlings.”

Throughout the incubation period, ZooTampa’s herpetology and veterinary teams closely monitored the eggs using candling imaging and genetic testing to ensure proper development.

Remarkably, they determined the sex of the dragons before hatching by analyzing blood samples taken from each egg.

The two hatchlings weigh around 100 grams each and are approximately 10 inches long.

They will remain behind the scenes at the zoo, adapting and growing before making a public debut later this fall.

ZooTampa said Komodo dragons are the largest lizards on Earth, native to Komodo National Park in Indonesia.

According to ZooTampa, the Komodo dragons face threats from climate change and habitat loss due to human activities, with only about 1,400 adults estimated to remain in the wild.

