ZooTampa welcomes critically endangered Eastern Bongo Calf

TAMPA, Fla. — ZooTampa is celebrating the birth of a critically endangered Eastern bongo calf, born on Jan. 9, marking the zoo’s first animal birth of the year.

The female calf weighed 38 pounds at birth and stands about two feet tall.

The calf is the daughter of Binti, a 4-year-old Eastern bongo born at ZooTampa in May 2021, and Marvin, a 6-year-old who arrived from Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in 2023.

This birth marks the fourth Eastern bongo calf born at ZooTampa since 2021 and contributes to the Eastern Bongo Species Survival Plan, a collaborative effort among accredited zoos to protect and sustain imperiled species.

The Eastern bongo herd at ZooTampa now includes eight individuals: Marvin, Mac, Blitzen, Lottie, Binti, Millie, Mira, and the newborn calf.

Bongos are the largest species of forest-dwelling antelope, recognized for their glossy chestnut coats, large ears, vertical white stripes, and long, spiraled horns.

They typically weigh between 525 and 880 pounds, and they are currently classified as critically endangered, with fewer than 100 Eastern bongos remaining in the wild due to habitat loss and poaching.

Senior Vice President Chris Massaro and Chief Zoological Officer, expressed pride in the care provided to the animals. “We’re thrilled to welcome another healthy bongo calf into our herd,” Massaro said. “I’m incredibly proud of our animal care team and the exceptional care they provide to all of our animals every single day.”

