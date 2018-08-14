TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Early voting ahead of Florida's primary election is getting underway.
Eighteen counties started early voting Monday, most notably in the Tampa, Jacksonville and South Florida areas. Other counties start in the coming week.
Related Headlines
Election season in the Sunshine State: Click or tap for political news & analysis
Florida's primary is Aug. 28.
In Central Florida, the first day of primary voting varies by county:
- Brevard County: Starts Saturday, Aug. 18
- Flagler County: Starts Saturday, Aug. 18
- Lake County: Starts Thursday, Aug. 16
- Marion County: Starts Saturday, Aug. 18
- Orange County: Starts Friday, Aug. 17
- Osceola County: Starts Friday, Aug. 17
- Polk County: Starts Saturday, Aug. 18
- Seminole County: Starts Saturday, Aug. 18
- Sumter County: Starts Saturday, Aug. 18
- Volusia County: Starts Saturday, Aug. 18
The top races are the gubernatorial primaries. Former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and businessmen Jeff Greene and Chris King are the Democratic candidates. Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam and U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis are the Republicans. There are also Cabinet primaries.
Election Checklist: Florida's major races & the candidates running
Early voting must begin 10 days before election day, but counties can add extra days. Polls must be open at least eight hours daily.
Mail-in voting has already begun. The state says more than 571,000 votes have been cast.
Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps
Florida's primaries are closed, which means only voters registered to a party can cast a ballot -- and must vote for that party only.
The deadline to register to vote by the August primary has already passed, but it is not too late to register in time for the November election.
Let your voice be heard! How to register to vote in Florida
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}