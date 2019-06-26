  • Google data shows Central Florida interest in Biden high ahead of first debates

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Ahead of the first Democratic debate Wednesday, Google Trends released data showing which candidates are the most searched in counties all over the country. With more than 20 candidates vying for their party's nomination to challenge incumbent Republican President Donald Trump, it's no surprise voters are seeking out information about the men and women in the race. WFTV analyzed the data Google provided, listing the most searched candidates in the following table:

     

    County: Candidate:
    Brevard Joe Biden
    Flagler Joe Biden
    Lake Kamala Harris
    Marion Joe Biden
    Orange Joe Biden
    Osceola Joe Biden
    Seminole Joe Biden
    Sumter Joe Biden
    Volusia Joe Biden

     

    In 2016, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton carried Orange and Osceola counties while Trump won the rest. Last week Trump kicked off his reelection campaign in Orlando, addressing a crowd of 19,792 people at Amway Center. 

     

    While the Google search trends do not indicate who will win the White House in 2020, the information shows interest in former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign. Biden is currently leading national polls.

