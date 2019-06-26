Google data shows Central Florida interest in Biden high ahead of first debates

ORLANDO, Fla. - Ahead of the first Democratic debate Wednesday, Google Trends released data showing which candidates are the most searched in counties all over the country. With more than 20 candidates vying for their party's nomination to challenge incumbent Republican President Donald Trump, it's no surprise voters are seeking out information about the men and women in the race. WFTV analyzed the data Google provided, listing the most searched candidates in the following table:
|County:
|Candidate:
|Brevard
|Joe Biden
|Flagler
|Joe Biden
|Lake
|Kamala Harris
|Marion
|Joe Biden
|Orange
|Joe Biden
|Osceola
|Joe Biden
|Seminole
|Joe Biden
|Sumter
|Joe Biden
|Volusia
|Joe Biden
In 2016, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton carried Orange and Osceola counties while Trump won the rest. Last week Trump kicked off his reelection campaign in Orlando, addressing a crowd of 19,792 people at Amway Center.
WFTV carried President Trump's speech live. To watch it, click here.
While the Google search trends do not indicate who will win the White House in 2020, the information shows interest in former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign. Biden is currently leading national polls.
WFTV political reporter Christopher Heath will cover the debates Wednesday and Thursday nights. You can follow him on Twitter for real-time reports and catch his analysis of what the debates mean to Central Floridians on Channel 9 at 11 p.m. If you are not near a television at that time, you can watch our livestream here.
Will you watch the #DemocraticDebate tonight? Follow @CHeathWFTV for analysis & live updates. Details: https://t.co/tJq0qdvj4o #cfldecides #2020Election pic.twitter.com/6RetKviXmC— WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) June 26, 2019
