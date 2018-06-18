0 Nelson urges officials in 20 states to drop lawsuit against health care act

ORLANDO, Fla. - U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson wants officials in 20 states, including Florida, to drop a lawsuit challenging the Affordable Care Act in a federal court in Texas.

The Republican-led suit argues that the law should be struck down, including protections for those with pre-existing conditions, because Congress eliminated the law's individual mandate penalty.

Nelson said patients with pre-existing conditions could lose their insurance if key provisions are struck down.

"President Trump and Gov. Scott are trying to take away the protection of your health insurance coverage, because an insurance company will say you have a pre-existing condition," he said.

Orange County resident Odella Julian, who has Type II diabetes and high-blood pressure, said the bill ensures she can make ends meet.

"I'd have to choose between feeding my daughter or getting my medication," she said. "I need machines, strips and the pills that I take."

Kenne Wells, of Cocoa Beach, said he has hereditary angioedema, a rare blood disorder that causes swelling that could disrupt breathing.

"If I can't afford insurance, then I can't afford medication," he said. "That is what keeps me alive."

Scott, who is fighting to take Nelson's Senate seat, said he wants Congress to reform health care, but he supports keeping some aspects of the legislation, including protections for pre-existing conditions.

Wells said there should be no debate.

"This is not a political issue," he said. This is an issue about lives, about people."

Nelson said he has sent a letter to Trump urging him and officials from other states to drop the suit, but he hasn't received a response.

