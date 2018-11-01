  • Trump hosts campaign rally in Fort Myers

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    FORT MYERS, Fla. - President Donald Trump was back in Florida on Wednesday to host a "Make America Great Again" rally in Fort Myers.

    It was Trump's 37th rally in Florida and the second in the Fort Myers area since he first began his race for president in June 2015. 

    Related Headlines

    The event was held at Hertz Arena.

    CENTRAL FLORIDA DECIDES:

    Watch Trump's speech below:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories