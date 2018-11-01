Trump hosts campaign rally in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. - President Donald Trump was back in Florida on Wednesday to host a "Make America Great Again" rally in Fort Myers.
It was Trump's 37th rally in Florida and the second in the Fort Myers area since he first began his race for president in June 2015.
Related Headlines
The event was held at Hertz Arena.
CENTRAL FLORIDA DECIDES:
- The Amendments, explained
- What's on my ballot for Election Day 2018?
- What Congressional District am I in?
- See false claims being spread in to influence the elections? Click here
Watch Trump's speech below:
Crowds are starting to pour into the arena near Ft. Myers where President Trump will hold the first of eleven final rallies of the campaign! Continuing live coverage @WFTV pic.twitter.com/MvQhCXv9fK— Ken Tyndall (@KenTyndallWFTV) October 31, 2018
Crowds gathering ahead of President Trump’s rally in Fort Myers tonight. Continuing coverage @WFTV pic.twitter.com/qXixPI8iNj— Ken Tyndall (@KenTyndallWFTV) October 31, 2018
Huge crowd is growing outside arena near Ft. Myers where President Trump will hold Make America Great Again rally tonight. Live coverage on #WFTV at 4, 5 & 6 @WFTV pic.twitter.com/QY03Vw1qEE— Ken Tyndall (@KenTyndallWFTV) October 31, 2018
Crowds are starting to pour into the arena near Ft. Myers where President Trump will hold the first of eleven final rallies of the campaign! Continuing live coverage @WFTV pic.twitter.com/MvQhCXv9fK— Ken Tyndall (@KenTyndallWFTV) October 31, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}