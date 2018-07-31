0 Trump to hold rally in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - President Donald Trump is wading into Florida's internal Republican politics, joining his endorsed candidate for governor in a competitive primary.

Trump is holding a rally in Tampa on Tuesday night in a show of force for U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, who faces off against state Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam in the state's Aug. 28 GOP primary.

The rally, which will be held at the Florida State Fairgrounds, will begin shortly before 7 p.m. Click here to watch the rally live once it begins.

Trump's campaign officials said he will discuss the economy and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh among other things.

The rally takes place on the same day of the beginning of the trial of Paul Manafort, the former campaign chief for Trump's 2016 presidential election campaign.

Manafort faces 18 counts of bank fraud and tax evasion charges in Virginia. He could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted.

The trial is the first in special counsel Robert Mueller investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The Associated Press and USA Today contributed to this report.

