Spring Break savings are here with Brightline for a limited time only

ORLANDO, Fla. — Brightline has announced that it will be offering 50% off SMART fares for Spring Break-goers between Orlando and South Florida.

Spring Breakers traveling in groups of three or more together can book today through Wednesday, March 5, for travel by April 30, 2025.

Make sure to use the promo code “SPRING50″ to save.

Everyone looking for a little fun in the sun can plan getaways in the Sunshine State by traveling Monday through Thursday and Saturday on select trains originating or ending in Orlando with a two-day advance purchase.

Savings like these offer travelers fares potentially beginning as low as $39 per guest.

Whether a local or a visitor, this opportunity is the go-to resource for discovering more at every stop, including Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach and Orlando.

More information on transportation fares and promotional discounts can be found here.

