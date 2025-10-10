Trenton’s Law in Florida makes refusing breathalyzer test after DUI a crime

ORLANDO, Fla. — As of October 1, refusing a breathalyzer test following a DUI arrest in Florida became a criminal offense under the new law called Trenton’s Law.

Refusing a breathalyzer in Florida used to lead only to administrative penalties like license suspension. Now, due to Trenton’s Law, even first-time refusals are considered second-degree misdemeanors, potentially resulting in fines and jail time.

The change in legislation aims to strengthen DUI law enforcement and discourage individuals from refusing breathalyzer tests, which are essential for measuring blood alcohol content.

The Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) department emphasizes the importance of compliance with this new law to ensure road safety.

The slogan ‘Be Smart. Arrive Alive. Don’t Drink and Drive.’ is part of a campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of driving under the influence and the legal consequences of refusing a breath test.

