2 killed during shooting at California library; suspect in custody

CHICO, Calif. — Two people were killed and a juvenile was injured after a gunman opened fire at a California library on Monday, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Chico Police Department, dispatchers received a 911 call from the Butte County Library in Chico at 5:12 p.m. PT. Officers arrived at the library six minutes later and entered the building moments later.

During a news conference Monday, Chico police Chief Billy Aldridge said the suspect fled out of the back of the library and was taken into custody, KRCR reported.

Two adults were killed, police said. A juvenile was taken to Enloe Hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

“The incident this evening was obviously very sad, traumatic for a lot of people,” Aldridge told reporters. “Very traumatic for our community.”

Police did not release the suspect’s name or a possible motive for the shooting, The Associated Press reported. Officials said they believed the shooter acted alone, and there was no threat to the community.

The names of the deceased victims will be released after notification of next of kin has been completed, police said.

The library was open at the time of the shooting, KRCR reported. No shots were fired between the suspect and responding officers, Aldridge told reporters.

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