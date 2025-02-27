3 American women found dead in Belize had fluid buildup in lungs

Three women from Massachusetts were found dead in a hotel in Belize. Officials said they had a buildup of fluid in their lungs.

The women were identified as Kaoutar Naqqad, Wafae El-Arar and Imane Mallah, and were called “daughters, friends and contributions to our city” by Revere, Massachusetts, Mayor Patrick Keefe Jr., according to NBC News.

Housekeeping at the hotel alerted management when the women did not respond to door knocks for two consecutive days. They were found dead on Feb. 22. Surveillance video shows the women entering the room at Royal Kahal Beach Resort in San Pedro, Belize, on Feb. 21 but not coming out again. No one else was seen entering the suite, Channel 5 Belize reported.

The local news station said that all alcohol and gummies were found in the room with officials telling Channel 5 Belize, “We’re not saying at this time that the gummies were the cause of death, but we’re looking at every possibility.”

Police are trying to determine if the gummies were brought into the country or were bought there. There was no sign of foul play, WFXT reported.

The three women died of acute pulmonary edema, according to Gian Cho, the Executive Director of the Belize National Forensic Science Service, Channel 5 Belize reported. Carbon monoxide was ruled out, so officials are trying to determine what caused the pulmonary edema.

Belize is listed as a Level 2 travel advisory by the U.S. Department of State because of crime in the country.





