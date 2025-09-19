Argument over oil filter leads to deadly shooting at auto parts store

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico man is accused of fatally shooting two workers at an auto parts store after the trio argued over an oil filter, authorities said.

According to Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Ismael Rene Tena, 27, of Albuquerque, was arrested on Sept. 15. He was charged with two open counts of murder, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

According to the sheriff’s office, Tena is accused of fatally shooting Richard Newman, 47; and Jesus Valdez, 18. Both men were employees at an O’Reilly’s Auto Parts store in Albuquerque.

The incident occurred on Sept. 14. According to witnesses, Newman and Valdez were allegedly arguing with Tena, who was a customer in the store.

Tena’s father told deputies that he and his son went to the store to exchange the oil filter and asked for two extra containers of oil because the original ones they bought were wasted because of “incorrect filters.”

According to the arrest affidavit, Tena became upset, grabbed two oil containers and left the store. When the two employees followed him outside, Tena allegedly used a gun to shoot the two men.

Newman was pronounced dead at the scene, and Valdez died while en route to an area hospital, The Albuquerque Journal reported.

According to court records, Tena then called 911 and told the dispatcher that the two employees “were shoving and punching him.”

“Fearing for his safety, Tena went to his vehicle and retrieved a firearm,” court records state.

Tena told deputies he had warned the employees he would shoot. When one of the employees allegedly responded, “go ahead,” Tena shot them multiple times because “he was scared for his life.”

After an investigation, deputies arrested Tena.

“He was a hard worker, a provider. He did everything. Everything for us,” Michael Newman, Richard’s son, told KOAT. “He cared. He did anything for anyone that he possibly can do. That weight will forever weigh heavy on us.”

