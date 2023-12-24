Farm will take discarded Christmas trees for its goats

DUNCANNON, Pa. — Once the Christmas presents have been unwrapped and the decorations have been taken down, families are faced with the task of getting rid of their live pine trees.

A Pennsylvania farm has a solution for local residents. Bring them your trees, and their goats will do the rest, happily munching on the pines to provide a natural way to recycle.

Barking Goat Farm in Duncannon will take the trees to feed their 15 goats, WHTM-TV reported.

“They have lots of vitamins and they also act as a natural de-wormer so they will eat all the needles off the tree and recycle your Christmas trees for you,” Barking Goat Tree owner Tracy Phillips told the television station.

The only caveat is that the trees should be stripped of all decorations before taking it to the central Pennsylvania farm. No tinsel or decorations, please.

“We do ask that it is a natural tree that you don’t, that it’s clean, that it hasn’t had any anything put on to it,” Phillips told WHTM.

That means no fake snow, either.

On the Barking Goat Farm website, Phillips said her husband bought her two goats at Christmas in 2008.

“I had to do something with all the milk. I started making goat milk soap not realizing how different this soap would be compared to the store-bought stuff,” Phillips wrote. “Once my family saw the difference that goat milk soap made to our skin, I knew we could never go back! And so, I continued to collect goats.”

The farm opened in 2021. Phillips said her goats would be grateful for any trees dropped off at the farm.

“Our goats would thank you for your Christmas tree,” Phillips told the television station.