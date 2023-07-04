Trending

July 4th: What’s open and what’s closed for the holiday

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Open FILE PHOTO: What stores and restaurants are open for July 4? (shmuel/Getty Images)

As neighborhoods and communities celebrate the birth of the nation, there may be a need to get some last-minute supplies.

If you have to do a run for drinks, chips or even sparklers, then you are in luck. Several stores should be open today.

As always you will want to check your local locations for their hours of operation.

Here’s the list of what is open:

Groceries and stores:

  • 7-Eleven
  • Ace Hardware
  • ACME
  • Albertsons
  • Aldi (limited hours)
  • Apple
  • Barnes & Noble
  • Bass Pro Shop (closing at 7 p.m.)
  • Bath and Body Works (hours vary by location)
  • Belk (closing at 6 p.m.)
  • Best Buy (closing at 7 p.m.)
  • Big Lots
  • BJ’s Wholesale
  • Cabela’s (closing at 7 p.m.)
  • CVS (if typically open 24 hours, other location times may vary)
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods
  • Dollar General
  • Dollar Tree
  • Five Below (closing at 6 p.m.)
  • Food Lion
  • Forever 21 (hours vary by location)
  • Fred Meyer
  • Fresco y Más
  • Gap (hours vary by location)
  • Harveys Supermarket
  • Hobby Lobby
  • Home Depot
  • HomeGoods (closing at 8 p.m.)
  • H&M (hours vary by location)
  • Ikea (closing at 6 p.m.)
  • Jared (hours vary by location)
  • JCPenney
  • Jewel-Osco
  • JOANN Fabric and Craft Store
  • KAY (hours vary by location)
  • Kohl’s
  • Kroger
  • Lowe’s
  • Macy’s (hours vary by location)
  • Marshalls (hours vary by location)\
  • Meijer
  • Michaels (closing at 6 p.m.)
  • Minit Mart
  • Nordstrom (hours vary by location)
  • Old Navy (hours vary by location)
  • Office Depot (closing at 6 p.m.)
  • OfficeMax (closing at 6 p.m.)
  • PetCo
  • PetSmart (closing at 6 p.m.)
  • Publix (pharmacies will be closed)
  • Quick Stop
  • Ralphs
  • Rite Aid
  • Safeway
  • Sam’s Club (closing at 6 p.m.)
  • Sephora (hours vary by location)
  • Shaw’s
  • Sheetz
  • Sprouts Farmers Market
  • Staples (closing at 5 p.m.)
  • Target
  • T.J. Maxx (hours vary by location)
  • Tom Thumb
  • Trader Joe’s (closing at 5 p.m.)
  • Ulta (closing at 6 p.m.)
  • Victoria’s Secret (closing at 7 p.m.)
  • Vons
  • Walgreens (if typically open 24 hours, other location times may vary)
  • Walmart
  • Wawa
  • Whole Foods
  • Winn-Dixie (pharmacies close at 4 p.m.)
  • Zales (hours vary by location)
Restaurants:

  • Applebee’s
  • Arby’s (hours may vary)
  • Bahama Breeze
  • Baskin-Robbins
  • Benihana
  • BJ’s Restaurants
  • Bob Evans
  • Bonefish Grill
  • Boston Market (hours may vary)
  • Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.
  • Buffalo Wild Wings
  • Burger King
  • California Pizza Kitchen
  • The Capital Grille
  • Carrabba’s Italian Grill
  • Chart House
  • Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
  • The Cheesecake Factory
  • Chick-fil-A
  • Chili’s
  • Chipotle
  • Cracker Barrel
  • Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse
  • Denny’s
  • Dos Caminos
  • Dunkin’
  • Eddie V’s
  • Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse
  • IHOP
  • In-N-Out Burger
  • Jimmy John’s
  • Joe’s Crab Shack
  • Kentucky Fried Chicken
  • Landry’s Seafood
  • Longhorn Steakhouse
  • Maggiano’s Little Italy
  • Mastro’s Restaurants
  • McCormick & Schmick’s
  • McDonald’s
  • Melting Pot
  • Metro Diner
  • Morton’s The Steakhouse
  • The Oceanaire
  • Olive Garden
  • On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina
  • Outback Steakhouse
  • The Palm
  • Panera Bread
  • P.F. Chang’s
  • Pizza Hut
  • Rainforest Café
  • Red Lobster
  • Red Robin
  • Saltgrass Steak House
  • Seasons 52
  • Smashburger
  • Sonic
  • Starbucks
  • Subway
  • Sweetgreen
  • Taco Bell
  • TGI Fridays
  • Tim Hortons
  • Uno Pizzeria & Grills
  • Whataburger
  • Wendy’s
  • Yard House
Here’s what is closed:

  • Banks
  • Costco
  • FedEx (except for FedEx Office - on modified hours - and FedEx Custom Critical)
  • Government buildings
  • Libraries
  • UPS (except for UPS Express Critical)
  • USPS (no mail delivery except for Priority Mail Express)

Compiled from CNN, CBS News, USA Today, Fox Business, Today

