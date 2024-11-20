Liam Payne’s funeral held; One Direction bandmates attend service

A month after his death, a funeral service was held on Wednesday for singer Liam Payne.

TMZ reported his former One Direction bandmates — Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan — attended the ceremony held at St. Mary’s Church in Amersham, near Birmingham, England.

His remains arrived at the church in a horse-drawn carriage with the words “Son” and “Daddy” made of flowers on top of the funeral carriage.

Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, was also at the service, accompanied by Damian Hurley, the son of Elizabeth Hurley, as was Cheryl Cole, the mother of Payne’s son Bear, 7, along with her bandmates from the group Girls Aloud, TMZ reported.

Mega producer Simon Cowell who created One Direction for the British talent show “The X Factor,” was at the ceremony with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, People magazine reported. Cowell spoke with Payne’s parents as his mother broke down in tears.

Payne fell from a third-floor balcony in Argentine on Oct. 16. Toxicology tests showed he had trace amounts of alcohol and drugs in his system when he died, according to The New York Times. Three people are facing charges in connection with his death.

