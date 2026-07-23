Powerball ticket sales launch in UK, first drawing held

Powerball is now an international lottery.

Ticket sales began this week outside of the U.S. for the first time in the multi-state lottery’s history.

The first drawing was Thursday morning in the U.K., or Wednesday evening in the U.S., with tickets sold there for £4, or about $5.33, the Manchester Evening News reported. The price of a ticket in the U.S. is $2.

The numbers drawn were 4, 5, 22, 50, 58, with Powerball 1.

It had a 3x Powerplay.

No one in either country won the jackpot. No one won the $2 million prize for matching five numbers and the Powerball, or the $1 million prize for matching five numbers.

The jackpot now stands at an estimated $600 million for the annuity option or $266.4 million for the lump sum, for the drawing scheduled for Saturday night at 10:59 p.m. ET or Sunday morning for those in England.

Forbes reported that with more people playing the game, the jackpots will grow faster, but the odds of winning won’t change because the numbers that players can choose from will remain the same.

One difference for players in the UK is that they must take the annuity over 30 years if they win the jackpot. They can’t opt for the lump sum, according to Forbes.

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