Recall alert: Nearly 2K Bubba Bull plush toys recalled due to choking hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 1,950 Bubba Bull Plush Toys.

The CPSC said that certain Bubba Bull (Style 45541) Plush Toys with date code 1945 are involved in the recall. The date code is printed on a white tag on the plush toys. The Bubba Bull plush toys are brown with off-white bull horns. Mary Meyer is also printed on the seam label.

If you own one of the recalled plush toys, the CPSC recommends that you take them away from small children and contact Mary Meyer for a free replacement. Once customers return the plush toy or prove its destruction, the company will replace the toy with a Bubba Bull plush or another plush toy of equal price.

The CPSC said that there has been a report of an eye detaching from the plush toy but no injuries have been reported.

Independent specialty toy stores across the country sold plush toys as well as www.MaryMeyer.com from Dec. 2022 through Oct. 2023 for about $24.

For more information, you can contact Mary Meyer Corp. at 800-451-4387 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday. You can also email them at recall@marymeyer.com or by visiting their website.

