US Mint releases commemorative coins honoring Harriet Tubman

The United States Mint on Thursday released commemorative coins to honor abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

>> Read more trending news

The U.S. Mint said that it has started accepting pre-orders for its Harriet Tubman Commemorative Coin Program. Orders are expected to begin shipping at the beginning of February.

This is the first time the U.S. Mint has honored Harriet Tubman with coins, according to CNN. The timing of the release comes at the bicentennial of her birth.

The coins were designed in collaboration with the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and the Harriet Tubman Home, according to Director Gibson per CNN.

Public Law 117-163 authorized the Mint to produce $5 gold coins, $1 silver coins and half-dollar clad coins to celebrate Tubman’s life. Below is a table of product options, prices and order limits, according to the U.S. Mint. Sales started on Thursday and end on Feb. 3 at 3 p.m.

“Every coin produced by the United States Mint helps to tell a story that teaches us about America’s history or connects us to a special memory,” Gibson said. “We hope this program will honor the life and legacy of Harriet Tubman and inspire others to learn more about this amazing woman.”

In August 2022, President Joe Biden signed the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Commemorative Coin Act into law, according to CNN. This allowed the U.S. Mint to issue the coins.

There is a surcharge of $35 for each $5 gold coin; $10 for each silver dollar; $5 for each half dollar; and $50 for each three-coin set. According to CBS News, the proceeds will go to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati and the Harriet Tubman Home in Auburn, New York.

The U.S. Mint accepts orders on usmint.gov and by phone at 1-800-872-6468. More information about shipping options can be found on the MInt’s website.

© 2024 Cox Media Group