‘Wild ‘N Out’ cast member Jacky Oh’s cause of death revealed

The cause of death for “Wild ‘N Out” cast member Jacky Oh, whose real name is Jacklyn Smith, and other details have been released.

>> Read more trending news

Jacky Oh died unexpectedly in Miami in June at the age of 32, WSB-TV reported.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to People magazine that she died from complications from cosmetic surgery.

TMZ was the first to report the cause of death.

The update comes four months after Jackie Oh was confirmed dead, WSB reported.

According to the news outlet, DC Young Fly, whose real name is John Whitfield, her longtime partner, was in Atlanta shooting new episodes of “Wild ‘N Out” at the time of her death. DC Young Fly and Jacky Oh share three children together.

“You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful. You always wanted the best for others, and I admired how our family loves each other,” DC Young Fly wrote on Instagram, according to WSB. “Never had to worry about our kids loving each other because you were on top of Dat!”

©2023 Cox Media Group