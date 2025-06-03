NBA’s most recognizable star returns in new Orlando Magic logo

ORLANDO, Fla. — The beloved Orlando Magic star and the classic pinstripes are making an iconic comeback as the team reveals its exciting new logo and three new jerseys.

The Orlando Magic announced the debut of their uniforms and a new era of magic in front of a large crowd at the Kia Center on Tuesday, showcasing the city’s genuine pride.

Orlando Magic Unveil New Logo and Uniforms (Orlando Magic)

Orlando Magic posted an explanation on its social media about the new change, crediting it with a fresh identity for the next generation of Magic fans and paying tribute to the legends who etched our name into the history books forever.

