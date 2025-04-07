Local Steals and Deals

Local Steals & Deals: Unstoppable Performance with Audien Hearing and Aqua Joe

By Local Steals and Deals
Local Steals & Deals
Local Steals & Deals (Local Steals & Deals)
By Local Steals and Deals
Local Steas & Deals Presents

3 April, 2025

Unstoppable Performance with Audien Hearing and Aqua Joe

Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!


To access these great savings:

  1. Use the links provided below.
  2. All the offers below are only available while supplies last.

Sharp Hearing and Easy Watering


Enjoy the perfect combination of clarity and convenience with Audien Hearing and Aqua Joe. Audien’s advanced hearing technology ensures you never miss a moment, delivering crisp, clear sound for effortless conversations. Meanwhile, Aqua Joe’s durable, lightweight 50-foot hose makes watering your garden a breeze with a steady, powerful flow. From enhancing your hearing to keeping your yard lush, these two must-haves bring ease and efficiency to your daily routine.


Audien Hearing

Deal: $149

Retail: $189

(While supplies last)

21% Off

Audien Hearing offers affordable, high-quality hearing solutions designed for clarity and comfort. The Audien Atom 2 delivers powerful, nearly invisible hearing enhancement with a sleek, lightweight design, while the Audien ION features advanced sound technology and a rechargeable case for all-day convenience. Whether you need a discreet boost or a premium listening experience, Audien makes better hearing simple and accessible.

Shop now

Aqua Joe

Deal: $34.99

Retail: $49.99

(While supplies last)

30% Off

The Aqua Joe Superlight Marine-Grade All-Purpose FiberJacket® RV Hose combines durability, flexibility, and convenience in a lightweight 50-foot design. Its rugged fiber jacket resists kinks, twists, and wear, ensuring long-lasting performance for all your outdoor needs. Easy to maneuver and store, this ultra-light hose delivers a steady, powerful flow, making watering, washing, and cleaning effortless.

Shop now
Past Steals and Deals:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read