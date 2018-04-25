Week of April 22
Map: Puerto Rico Parade routes
Info: Puerto Rican parade and festival in Orlando
Poder: Nonprofit to help Puerto Ricans register to vote
Leesburg closures during Bikefest
Lake County school report cards
Week of April 15
Lynx and I-4 construction delays
Week of April 8
OUC community solar information
Central Florida post office tax hours
Dirtiest fruits and vegetables
Moe's Southwest Grill chief taco officer opening
Report tax-related identity theft to IRS
File online report with Ocala Police Department
Historic Cocoa Village design contest
Week of April 1
Community Based Care of Central Florida
Lake County school safety survey
Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) passenger-side crash tests for small SUVs
Blindsided - Reality of Caring for Aging of Parents - Part 1
Blindsided - Reality of Caring for Aging of Parents - Part 2
Week of March 25
Resource website for opioid assistance
Reporting scams in Orange County
Reporting scams in Orange County (Spanish version)
PULSE memorial survey results (.pdf)
Seminole County website to delineate official election mail from political mail
Orange County Burn Ban Information
Week of March 11
Volusia County Deputies' teen driving program
List of Winn Dixie locations closing
School walkouts: What are your rights?
Long-term help with Hurricane Irma recovery
Downtown Orlando parking questionnaire
Week of March 4
Florida Hospital needs volunteers for pet therapy program
Name flown to the sun information
Goodwill Job Fair Day locations
City of Orlando sustainability survey
Seminole County School safety & security seminar
Veterans Business Initiative in Orlando
Week of Feb. 25
Info from IRS about tax returns
360 Video: I-4 Ultimate flyover ramp at Amelia Street
Lost pendant at Disney Princess Half Marathon
Orlando City and Orlando Pride kickoff events
Hurricane Irma Disaster Recovery program applications
Week of Feb. 18
Airports with private security
Volusia County affordable housing program
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Resources in Orange County:
- Central Florida Cares Health System
- Licensed Central Florida Treatment Providers
- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration
- Recovering from Opioid Overdose, Resources for Overdose Survivors and Family Members
Week of Feb. 11
Submit info to FBI on school shooting in Parkland
Week of Feb. 4
Volusia County residence Hurricane Irma assistance
Disaster Unemployment Assistance registration
Nemours Children's Urgent Care Centers - hours of operation
Volusia County Manatee Watch volunteer program
Tickets for Rent at Dr. Phillips Center
Week of Jan. 28
Western Union claim for wire fraud
Stonewall Jackson school name change survey
Orange County Mayor's job fair
Super blue blood moon information
Panera Bread cream cheese recall
VTech rattle recall information
Week of Jan. 21
Where to get a flu shot near you
Pro Bowl 2018 at Camping World
Hate Crime data from the Orlando Police Department
Nurses job fair at Florida Hospital
Week of Jan. 14
Brevard County post-disaster recovery event
Jason's Deli restaurants affected by the breach
FEMA asks Hurricane Maria victims to give updates on their status
Unsolved homicide cases in Florida
Orange County Property Appraiser Satellite office sites
Point-in-time Volunteer Registration
Death Trap: Central Florida's opioid crisis
Week of Jan. 7
Week of Dec. 31
Frozen biscuit recall information
Cold weather shelter information
Sanford comprehensive plan survey
Week of Dec. 24
How to apply for a small business loan with SBA
Anti-theft 'burglar box' disposal sites
Christmas tree removal for Seminole County
Week of Dec. 17
Poinciana Freedom GoFundMe page
Statement from APV Attorney, Tom Slaten
Michael "Mikey" James GoFundMe page
List of hotels that Disney is including for Fast Pass access
DOJ releases OPD review of Pulse nightclub attack
Casselberry police resident house check
Week of Dec. 10
Information on Federal Drone Registration
Brevard County Hurricane Irma post-disaster recovery program information
International Space Station sighting times in Orlando, FL
Week of Dec. 3
Brevard County Hurricane Irma Recovery Program
Week of Nov. 26
Find FEMA jobs for Florida residents
2017 Florida Consumer Protection Guide
Information on filing complaint with the Federal Trade Commission
Information on Orange County Sheriff's Office's Operation Burglar Box
Job portal for Puerto Rican evacuees
Week of Nov. 19
YMCA security breach information
Information on Cinderella Castle fundraiser for Florida Hospital for Children
Rules involving saltwater fishing
Vehicles affected by Takata air bag recall
Week of Nov. 13
City of Orlando debris pickup map
Consumer safety group's list of worst toys for the holiday season
Titusville citizen's police academy
Orange County hurricane relief drop-off sites
Week of Nov. 6
Nissan and Infiniti airbag recall information
Week of Oct. 30
How to report disaster assistance fraud
Osceola County Backlot apartments housing application
Information on Shepherd's Hope and locations of clinics serving uninsured and underinsured patients
Brevard County park information
Food for Florida site locations
Apply for benefits from Irma losses
Week of Oct. 23
FDLE Florida Sex Offenders Neighborhood Search
Prescription drug take-back locations
Osceola County "name the school" contest
Fisher Price recall information
KUA Scam: The numbers to look out for
Volusia County Hurricane Irma assistance
Week of Oct. 15
NASA: Take a walk on Mars in your own living room
Orange County debris drop off locations
Times and locations to apply for benefits after Irma
Food for Florida site locations
Check if your daycare is licensed
University of Florida FAQ regarding Richard Spencer speech
Apply for benefits from Irma losses
Orange County debris pickup map
City of Orlando debris pickup map
Ford offers repair for carbon monoxide issues
Week of Oct. 8
Information on Feeding Children Everywhere
City of Orlando neighborhood improvements
Come out with Pride event information
Food for Florida site locations
Lake County private property debris collection
Oreo mystery flavor sweepstakes
Week of Oct. 1
Volunteer to help assemble meals for children in Puerto Rico
Universal Orlando job openings
New website for Floridians to register/update voter info
Week of Sept. 24
Flagler County's online contractor search
Orange County website for Puerto Rico relief
Free trees for city of Orlando residents
Lake County animal shelter adoptions
Week of Sept. 17
Disaster food assistance program
Shared Google Doc of information out of Puerto Rico | Resumen de Pueblos
How to apply for FEMA assistance
Orange County debris removal map
Central Florida trash debris pickup/drop off information
Donations for Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria
Donate: Hurricane relief for Orange County schools
Week of Sept. 11
Hurricane Irma: Osceola County schools distribute food
Hurricane Irma: OCPS food distribution
Hurricane Irma: Orange County debris drop off
Hurricane Irma: Disaster Assistance
Hurricane Irma: Blood donations
Hurricane Irma: Boil water notices
Week of Sept. 3
Essential Hurricane Numbers for Central Florida
New gas stations with backup generators along evacuation route
Existing gas stations with backup generators along evacuation route
Week of Aug. 28
Hurricane Harvey: How to avoid scams when donating
Hurricane Harvey: How you can help
Week of Aug. 20
Donate to college fund for children of fallen Kissimmee officers
Downtown Kissimmee Back the Blue police fundraiser
Donations for funeral expenses of woman killed in Wildwood crash
Back the Blue market fundraiser
The 10 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history
Donating leftover solar eclipse glasses
Kissimmee sets up donation account for families of slain Kissimmee Officers
Week of Aug. 13
Message from the city of Kissimmee about the officers shot
Pulse town hall ticket information
City of Orlando trash schedule
Orange County Library solar eclipse viewing
ADA's rules on service animals
Osceola County School District student-parent hotline
Partnership for Revising Florida's Constitution
Week of Aug. 6
Change.org petition to call for stronger child neglect laws in Florida
Week of July 30
Application to apply for parasitic wasps to prevent citrus greening
Week of July 23
Florida Sales Tax Holiday information
Orange County free immunization events
Rules for fishing for sharks in Florida
2017 Unclaimed property and money auction
Week of July 16
Week of July 9
Artegon Marketplace auction information
Florida map of confirmed unprovoked shark attacks
Apply to be a Orange County school bus driver
List of locations where skimming devices have been found in Florida
Apply to be a poet for the City of Orlando
Volunteers needed in search for missing Daytona Beach man
Week of July 2
Information on mosquito spraying in Osceola County
Mount Dora streets affected by precautionary boil-water notice
Live stream of Disney's Fourth of July fireworks show
Week of June 25
Week of June 18
Information from the CDC on Shigella bacterial infections
Week of June 11
World Blood Donor Day: Find the nearest place to donate blood
Information on mosquito-spraying efforts in your neighborhood
Orlando International Airport Passenger claim for compensation
Week of May 28
Pulse: One year later - events for June 12
Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles new database information
Information on "O-Town: Voices from Orlando"
Information on Chipotle credit/debit card data breach
Information on meals for students during summer
Survey for Osceola County parks
Apply for discounted bear proof trash cans
Week of May 21
Information on SCPS's Summer BreakSpot meals
Developtment, environmental study for SR 408 eastern extension project
Week of May 14
Alyssa Hogan’s speaking engagement
Orlando flag: How to vote and give feedback
Nutrition and healthy eating information from the Mayo Clinic
USDA announces recall of frozen burritos over listeria concerns
Vineland Road drainage improvement project
Week of May 7
Report deceptive businesses to Florida Attorney General
Information on Brevard County Emergency Management Office alerts
Information on Pulse nightclub "49 Bells" initiative
OneBlood stories on Pulse survivors
Week of April 30
Information on recall of Osprey child backpack carrier
City of Orlando flag: When and where you can see new designs
Statements from community leaders on United Way funding
Week of April 23
Information on Orange County Sheriff's Office Crime-Free Multi-Housing Program
Week of April 16
Razor RipStick recall information
Lawn watering restrictions by county
YMCA offers free water lessons
Post office extends hours for tax day
Naming April the giraffe's newborn calf
Week of April 9
Information on Disney's online spring hiring event
Sign up for the Orange County Emergency Alert system
Week of April 2
Request a criminal history record
What to do if you believe the record is inaccurate
Duke Energy Customer Care Center 1-800-700-8744
Orange County Code Enforcement (407)836-3111
NASA's new searchable multimedia library
Week of March 26
Where to send cards:
Ronald McDonald House of Long Island
Allison Skelly
267-07 76th Ave Room 502
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
Week of March 19
Week of March 12
Map showing venomous reptile permit holders
Week of March 5
Contact federal agents about missing mail
Votran service schedule during Bike Week
PublicVue: Follow, capture and review flight activity
Volusia County Wind Hazard Mitigation Program
Week of Feb. 27
Florida Attorney General's Office guide to safeguard against ID theft
Week of Feb. 20
SunRail Schedule on day of Orlando City opener
Home Depot job applications
Book appointment to share your Pulse nightclub shooting experience with StoryCorps
Submit art work for SunRail cars
Sargento cheese recall
Week of Feb. 12
Freedom Life Church
Britax recalled strollers
Full list of domestic violence centers in Florida
City of Orlando seeks designs for new flag
Register to get tickets for Saturday's Trump rally in Melbourne
DOT report on cost of fixing deficient bridges
Top most traveled structurally deficient bridges in Florida
Break down of how Volusia County School district spends money for special needs students:
This is a list of county veterans’ service offices in Florida. Any of these offices will help you apply for your veterans’ benefits free of charge.
PulsePoint app information
Week of Feb. 5
Walt Disney World ticket increase guide
Florida Department of Health medical marijuana public comment form
Florida Hospital Feb. 14 job fair information
Annual passes for Volusia County beaches and inlet parks
FireSpring Fund Applications
I-4 Ultimate project update: SR 436
Orlando name change guidelines
Week of Jan. 29
Filing a complaint with the Inspector General's Office
Open enrollment information:
Lake County
Orange County
Osceola County
Volusia County
Week of Jan. 22
16th annual Mayor's Job Fair
How to report car damage to Sabal Trail Transmission: 888-596-7732
Sabal Trail Transmission
Week of Jan. 15
Opt out of Family Tree Now
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
Week of Jan. 8
Official GoFundMe account for family of slain Orlando police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton
Official GoFundMe account for family of Orange County Deputy Norm Lewis
Week of Jan. 1
Safety Education Center
Walt Disney Parks Minnie and Mickey Mouse infant hoodie sweatshirts
Week of Dec. 25
Winter Park tree trimming scam: What to look out for
Benefits for Orlando veterans
Volusia County Public Schools bus change information
Help Mount Zion Church: Go Fund Me | Facebook Page
Donate to The Daily Bread
Click here to find out where to send tropical bed bugs
Orange County locations to drop holiday boxes
Week of Dec. 18
Businesses can apply for security system in Orlando here
Donate to help victims of Kissimmee hotel fire
Week of Dec. 11
Yankee candle recall information
Macaroni and cheese recall
Cuisinart Food Processor Recall
Orange County Crash Barrier grant application
Disaster Loan Assistance information
Volusia debris collection information also call 386-871-2147
Week of Dec. 4
Health care coverage
Palm Bay special needs registry
