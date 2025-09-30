NBA signs $76 billion media deal

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic will have 14 nationally televised games during the 2025-26 NBA season, thanks to the league’s new $76 billion media deal.

This significant increase in national exposure for the Magic comes as part of the NBA’s expansive media agreement with ABC/ESPN, NBC/Peacock, and Amazon. The deal marks a substantial shift from the previous season, where the Magic had only five nationally televised games.

By January 15, 2026, the Magic will have reached their prior season’s count of five nationally televised games, boosting their visibility. This heightened exposure is anticipated to create new business opportunities for the team.

Besides appearing more on national TV, the Magic will play in overseas games in Germany and England. This international exposure supports the NBA’s goal of expanding its global presence.

Thanks to the new media deal, the Orlando Magic are set to enjoy a lot of exposure both across the country and around the world. This could open up exciting new opportunities and foster growth for the team.

