Another traffic shift: New I-4 exit for Amelia Street to open Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Watch out, downtown Orlando drivers: Starting Wednesday, you’ll have another exit shift along Interstate 4.
A new, temporary exit for Amelia Street is scheduled to open Wednesday at 5 a.m. The Florida Department of Transportation said the new route will be in effect for 18 months.
The new exit point is just past Amelia Street and will now stick drivers with a longer detour.
When drivers get off at the exit, they’ll have two options. The first is to take westbound Colonial Drive, and the second is to make a U-turn toward Hughey Avenue, which will bring drivers back to the Amelia Street area.
That said, drivers will hit four additional traffic signals to get back to the Amelia area.
"Now, having to continue over Amelia Street, go to Colonial, then Hughey, then back to Amelia, its definitely going to add a little extra time," said Daivd Parks, with I-4 Ultimate.
FDOT said until drivers get used to the change, it might make more sense to consider a new route using South Street or Princeton Street, depending on their drive.
⚠️‼️CHANGES‼️⚠️:— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) April 2, 2019
Ramp coming off I-4 Eastbound to Amelia/Colonial MOVES by tomorrow morning (April 3). New location limits access to Amelia St & Hughey Ave.
IMPACT: @OCPSnews Ronald Blocker building, @lynxbusorlando terminal, @OrangeClerk & court, @OCPS_ACE
📸: @I4Ultimate pic.twitter.com/BykXUFd7qW
