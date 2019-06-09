  • Motorcyclist dies after being struck by lightning while riding on I-95, FHP says

    By: James Tutten

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon after being struck by lightning on I-95 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

    Troopers said the incident occurred just before 3 p.m. on I-95 southbound near mile marker 271.

    The 45-year-old man from North Carolina was struck by lightning and crashed after leaving the roadway, troopers said.

    An FHP spokesperson said the lightning struck the man's helmet and shattered it.

    Troopers said an off-duty Virginia State trooper witnessed the lightning strike.

    Traffic in the area is being impacted as troopers conduct an investigation.

