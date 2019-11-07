  • Car hits utility pole, splits in half, killing driver in Cocoa

    By: Sarah Wilson

    COCOA, Fla. - One person is dead after the car they were driving split in half after crashing into a utility pole in Cocoa overnight.

    Cocoa police said the crash happened along School Street just north of King Street.

    Officers said the driver of the crashed car died on the scene.

    Channel 9 is reaching out to police to find out what they think may have led to the crash, and for the identity of the driver.

    Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.

