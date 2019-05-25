Child hurt after tree falls on 2 vehicles in Orange County, firefighters say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A child was injured after a tree fall into an Orange County road Saturday, according to firefighters.
Officials said the tree fell onto Crystal Lake Drive around 1 p.m.
Two vehicles were struck, and a child was hurt and taken to a hospital for treatment.
Firefighters said the tree appeared old and likely rotted.
The tree has since been cleared from the road, firefighters said.
UPDATE: Crews contracted by the county WILL be removing the whole tree today because it's considered dangerous by the county. They just finished cutting away limbs. They will be blocking Crystal Lake Drive for at least a couple more hours. pic.twitter.com/L1mWDt1bqw— Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) May 25, 2019
This laurel oak tree fell on cars driving down Crystal Lake Drive near E Michigan St just before 1:00 today. A child was hurt and taken to the hospital. Now crews have shut down the road to clear debris and possibly take the whole tree down. pic.twitter.com/lehmx0r4aT— Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) May 25, 2019
#TreeDown: Scary moments for motorists when a tree fell into the road on Crystal Lake Dr around 1 pm today. 2 vehicles were struck. Rescue 72 transported one child who was injured. Crews report tree appeared old and likely rotted. Thanks Eng72 for clearing the debris from road. pic.twitter.com/V8S2J8j0IT— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) May 25, 2019
