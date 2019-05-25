  • Child hurt after tree falls on 2 vehicles in Orange County, firefighters say

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A child was injured after a tree fall into an Orange County road Saturday, according to firefighters.

    Officials said the tree fell onto Crystal Lake Drive around 1 p.m.

    Related Headlines

    Two vehicles were struck, and a child was hurt and taken to a hospital for treatment.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Firefighters said the tree appeared old and likely rotted.

    The tree has since been cleared from the road, firefighters said.

     

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories