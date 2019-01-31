FHP: Bicyclist dies after vehicle crash on US 17-92 in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A bicyclist has died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday in Seminole County, according to troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the incident occurred around 5:20 p.m. in the area of Fernwood Boulevard and U.S. 17-92.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man & ailing wife had ‘death party,’ used meth for days before she died, police say
- Brevard Zoo rhino incident: New report details extent of girl's injuries
- 'She's bleeding, miss': 911 calls made after children discovered mother's body released
- VIDEO: Police release video of fatal shooting in downtown Orlando
The unidentified bicyclist was pronounced dead on scene, troopers said.
Troopers said they are investigating the crash and will give more information later.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}