  • FHP: Bicyclist dies after vehicle crash on US 17-92 in Seminole County

    By: James Tutten

    SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A bicyclist has died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday in Seminole County, according to troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol.

    Troopers said the incident occurred around 5:20 p.m. in the area of Fernwood Boulevard and U.S. 17-92.

    The unidentified bicyclist was pronounced dead on scene, troopers said.

    Troopers said they are investigating the crash and will give more information later.

