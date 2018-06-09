FHP: Port Orange motorcyclist killed in head-on crash on Tomoka Farms Road

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Port Orange man was killed in a head-on collision outside of Daytona Beach Saturday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The 76-year-old man, who troopers have not identified, was driving a 2010 Honda motorcycle north on Tomoka Farms Road behind another motorcyclist around 10:10 a.m. when the crash occurred, troopers said.
Related Headlines
According to troopers, a car traveling south drifted into the northbound lands near the intersection of Shunz Road, side-swiping one motorcyclist before hitting the 76-year-old head on, troopers said.
Read: Officials find body of woman reported missing after alleged South Florida alligator attack
The man, who was wearing a helmet, died at the crash site, according to the crash report.
The driver of the 2018 Toyota sedan that drifted into the northbound lanes, a 41-year-old Deltona woman, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Halifax Medical Center, troopers said.
Read: Police: Escaped hospital patient crashes stolen police car in College Park
Troopers said charges are pending against the driver.
The other motorcyclist—55-year-old Victor Ramos of Port Orange—suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital, according to the crash report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}