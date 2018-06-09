  • FHP: Port Orange motorcyclist killed in head-on crash on Tomoka Farms Road

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Port Orange man was killed in a head-on collision outside of Daytona Beach Saturday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said. 

    The 76-year-old man, who troopers have not identified, was driving a 2010 Honda motorcycle north on Tomoka Farms Road behind another motorcyclist around 10:10 a.m. when the crash occurred, troopers said. 

    According to troopers, a car traveling south drifted into the northbound lands near the intersection of Shunz Road, side-swiping one motorcyclist before hitting the 76-year-old head on, troopers said. 

    The man, who was wearing a helmet, died at the crash site, according to the crash report. 

    The driver of the 2018 Toyota sedan that drifted into the northbound lanes, a 41-year-old Deltona woman, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Halifax Medical Center, troopers said. 

    Troopers said charges are pending against the driver. 

    The other motorcyclist—55-year-old Victor Ramos of Port Orange—suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital, according to the crash report. 

