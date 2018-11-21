FHP: Worker dies after dump truck flips over in Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. - Neighbors said they rushed to help a Waste Pro worker trapped under his truck after it flipped over in Palm Coast around 10 a.m.
One neighbor heard a loud bang and screaming and when he came outside he saw the truck flipped over on its side.
Witnesses said neighbors ran over to help, trying to pull the man out with the truck on top of him.
WFTV’s helicopter flew over the overturned Waste Pro garbage truck that Florida Highway officials said flipped over and killed a worker this morning.
Witnesses told deputies a small fire broke out after the truck fell on top of worker.
He was in the passenger side of the truck and was thrown out as the truck flipped going around the curve along Bay Spring Road and Oak Trails in Palm Coast.
One neighbor tells said he heard a boom and screaming and ran out to see what was happening.
“The driver he was screaming, he was crying,” said witness Kal Sabek.
Waste Pro said the worker had been with the company for about a year.
FHP said the driver of the truck had minor injuries and the crash remains under investigation.
