Man leaves woman to die after crashing into tree in Osceola County, troopers say

    By: James Tutten

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a man who left the scene of a fatal crash that killed his passenger in Osceola County.

    Troopers said the crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on San Lorenzo Road, near Cortez Court.

    According to a report, the driver of a 2019 Toyota lost control and crashed into a sign and then a tree.

    The man then left the scene of the crash on foot, troopers said.

    Troopers said the unidentified passenger, who was left for dead after the crash, is a 26-year-old woman from Webster, Florida.

    Troopers are actively searching for the driver. Anyone with informationon this incident is asked to call 911 or Crimeline at (800) 423-8477.

