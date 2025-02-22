Reopened: Westbound lanes of I-4 near West Colonial Drive clear after crash in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Westbound lanes on I-4 near the West Colonial exit have been cleared after the Orlando Police Department reported lane closures related to a car incident earlier Saturday morning.

The OPD posted the updated statement to their socials:





UPDATE: The roadway has reopened. — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 22, 2025





An Orlando crash had shut down all westbound lanes of Interstate 4 in the area just south of West Colonial Drive.

The Orlando Police Department posted the traffic warning on its social media around 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-4 Westbound is closed just south of West Colonial Dr. due to a crash.



The Westbound I-4 Express Lanes remain open. All other traffic is being diverted onto Colonial Dr. pic.twitter.com/G2Yui56kGU — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 22, 2025

Officials said the crash took place around 7 a.m. near South Street in downtown. The westbound I-4 express lanes remained open to help with the congested flow of traffic.

However, all other traffic is being diverted onto Colonial Drive, officials said. OPD said they are continuing to investigate the crash.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group